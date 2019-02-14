The promoters of Better Together, who plan to unite St. Louis city and county, withdrew their initiative petition but said it would be resubmitted with some changes.
That was a wise move. Changes are needed. Now, as everybody knows, the city is not part of the county. There are too many governmental entities in the metro area.
The plan still is for a statewide vote, which has not been well-received by people in the two entities. There are many who believe the two entities should unite into one strong metro city, but it is difficult to find general agreement on how to do it and the details or provisions of the merger.
A number of people have been heard to say that the merger makes sense, but to come up with a plan that would win general approval is elusive. It is impossible to come up with a merger plan that would please everybody.
The Better Together group said changes to the petition, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, would clarify financing obligations, elected office vacancies, taxing authority of the municipal districts, and pensions and other personnel provisions.
The proposal so far has generated mixed reviews. The mayor of St. Louis and the county executive favor it. Officials in many of the municipalities oppose it. There has been a mixed reaction from business organizations. The St. Louis Chamber and Civic Progress like the idea of a merger. Opposition has come from the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis, the St. Louis Area Police Association, and the city of Chesterfield.
Under the plan, municipalities would remain (there are 88 of them), but with less power. There would be one metro police department, one court system, one road system, one planning and zoning commission, one economic develop ment group and other arms of a metro government.
Bigger is not always better but there is some merit to it.
Better Together is a catchy slogan. The group has been very transparent, and has plans for more public meetings. The promoters want a statewide vote because they believe it will have a better chance of approval. The truth is a lot of Missourians really don’t care about Better Together. To generate their interest is going to take a massive information campaign.
Franklin County is so close to St. Louis city and county that people here should be interested. Thousands of Franklin Countians work in either the city or county.
The opinion here always has been “as St. Louis goes so goes Franklin County,” especially in economic development, jobs, services, supplies, major airport, medical services, recreation and education — to name a few of the advantages we find in being next door to the city and county.
The opening curtain has resulted in much discussion. That’s healthy.