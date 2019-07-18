If military veterans are a bit confused about what’s happened with a proposed new veterans’ home in the state, it is understandable.
Last week a source in Gov. Mike Parson’s office told Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker that no new veterans’ home will be built in the state.
The county commission went on the defensive about selling land that had been offered as a site for a new veterans’ home in Washington. The approximately 30-acre site is owned jointly by the county and city of Washington, with the county owning the larger portion. The city had given the county the OK to be the lead partner in a sale. The land had been offered free to the veterans’ commission after the local chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association asked the city and county to agree to the free land offer.
It came as a surprise when the county announced it was going to sell the land even though the study was ongoing and veterans here thought Washington still was in the running for a home.
That was confusing because the Missouri Veterans Commission contracted to have a study made to determine the need for another veterans’ home, and other needs of veterans, and the latest word we had was that the study wouldn’t be completed until this fall.
Veterans here never assumed Washington would get a new veterans home but felt the free land was a good incentive, especially when it was made known that the study was to include the feasibility of a new home within 90 miles of St. Louis.
When the county announced it was going to sell the site in east Washington, it was not mentioned or known that the state had decided not to build a new home. That wasn’t learned until Commissioner Brinker made a call to the governor’s office for clarification on the matter. A source in the governor’s office, Brinker said, told him the state has no intention to build a new home anywhere in the state. We assume that decision is in the ongoing study of veterans’ needs, that included the possible building of a new home for veterans.
However, when the county made its announcement that it was going to sell the property that had been offered free of charge for a veterans’ home, it was unaware that a decision had been made not to build a new home in the state. There were veterans who were unhappy about the county’s decision, and even were making plans for a petition campaign to request that the county not sell the land until the state study is completed.
Last week was when Brinker called the governor’s office for clarification and learned that a new home was not planned. We assume that decision is in the study that was not to be completed until this coming fall. That is confusing since the study was assumed to be still ongoing. Brinker said he was told that what the state is looking at now is building a new day treatment center somewhere in that 90-mile area of St. Louis.
The entire saga is disappointing to veterans since there is a long waiting list to be admitted to a veterans’ home in the state.