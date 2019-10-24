The Franklin County Area United Way campaign is entering its final days and is about at the halfway point in reaching its goal of $1.2 million.
This is nothing new for the annual campaign. It’s been that way before. The campaign is due to close Oct. 31. It usually goes down to the wire in reaching the goal.
The final two weeks is when a major portion of the fund money and pledges come in. Franklin County has always come through. That’s because Franklin Countians believe in the united way of giving. They trust the organization in that its member agencies have proven records of using money raised wisely. There are 53 member agencies that benefit from the campaign.
It is never a “given” that the goal will be reached, although the United Way has a proven record of meeting goals. The final days of most campaigns always have been very important.
The United Way has been blessed with sound leadership and dedicated volunteers, many of whom have years of experience with the organization.
We look forward to the $1.2 million goal being reached. That is a record amount.