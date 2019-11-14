When Washington voters said “yes” for renewal of the capital improvement sales tax, a new municipal swimming pool was high on their list of projects they felt strongly about. In the coming year, a new aquatics complex will be advanced.
Slightly more than $2.8 million for a new swimming pool tops the projects that are expected to cost about $3 million that are on the “to do” list in the new fiscal year from the capital improvement sales tax.
Much planning and gaining citizen input already have been done for a new pool. A construction manager will be hired soon. Next will be to seek a design-build team.
The city is following sound principles in its planning for the pool. The city has had a municipal pool since the mid-1930s. It has been upgraded and expanded several times. Few doubt the need for a pool, which has been one of the top recreational assets Washington has had. It not only has served as a valuable and recreational asset, but thousands of youngsters have learned to swim at the pool. Lifesaving classes always have been taught, and even senior citizens have not been forgotten since they have had their special times to use the pool.
It’s true that there are more private swimming pools today, but the need for a new public pool still is pressing. It also is true that municipal swimming pools, generally speaking, are not money-makers, but they are an asset for a city and they have a great recreational benefit for citizens.
There is no question about the feelings of people and the interest in a pool. It headed the list of capital projects when the city had an election last April to renew the half-cent sales tax for another eight years. More than 70 percent of the voters cast yes ballots in that election. That was the highest percentage of “yes” votes for continuation of the tax ever in an April election. This special tax dates to April 1989 when it first was proposed with a sunset provision.
A major question to be determined is a location for the new pool. The present location has served citizens well even though it is in the west part of the city. Nearness to other park facilities and the fairgrounds has had advantages. For years there was some discussion about location of a pool in the east part of the city. As far as we know, there is no general agreement on location of a new pool.
The people were vocal in their vote for renewal of the special sales tax for capital improvements that was led by the proposal for a new pool. The plans are moving forward and 2020 should see the start of construction of the new pool.