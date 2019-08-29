The warnings about climate change, along with supporting evidence, continue, but the world is slow to react. One reason is that the world is used to some of the reported causes, such as air pollution from burning fossil fuels, and it isn’t easy for them to let go.
The latest warning came from U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres who said the world faces a “dramatic climate emergency.” He spoke during the Group of Seven Summit in France. He urged leaders of countries at the summit Sept. 23 in New York to agree to cut greenhouse gas emission by more than they agreed to at the Paris climate accord in 2015. He said conditions are worse than they were in 2015.
He said Greenland’s ice cap was melting “dramatically” and that 2015 through 2019 were the “five hottest years on record.”
Yet many people still are in denial about climate change, including Americans, and one of them is President Donald Trump, who pulled the United States out of the Paris accord and hasn’t endorsed the climate change theory 100 percent. President Trump once claimed it to be a hoax that was invented by the Chinese.
We don’t know what it will take to convince the president about climate change and if it is even possible. Greenland and what is happening there is a convincing example. The president is very agile when it comes to changing courses. So there’s hope.