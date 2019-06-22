We all know how war and violence kill military personnel and civilians. But little is written about the displacement of people by wars and violence.
Now comes a report from the Associated Press that says 71 million people in the world were displaced by war and violence the past year. That’s a 2 million increase from the year before. It’s a 65 percent increase from a decade ago.
The information came from the annual “Global Trends” report released by the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, which annually counts the number of the world’s refugees, asylum-seekers and internally displaced people at the end of 2018.
The report said about four-fifths of the displacement situations have lasted more than five years. After eight years of war in Syria, its people continue to make up the largest population of forcibly displaced people — some 13 million.
Venezuelans accounted for the largest number of new asylum-seekers in 2018. A continued exodus from Venezuela is predicted. All the figures by the U.N. are said to be “conservative.”
If the displacement of people continues, it is going to be a major problem for a number of countries — both for the countries where people are displaced from to the countries where they seek asylum.
We are not optimistic about conditions changing in the world. The displacement problem is going to continue to grow.