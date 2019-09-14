Working in President Donald Trump’s administration offers the potential to write a book about that experience. It has happened and will continue to offer the potential of being an author.
We don’t know when but next to author a book probably will be John Bolton, national security adviser, who said he resigned while the president indicated he fired him.
To some political and government observers, Bolton’s departure was a surprise and to others it was “a bound to happen” exercise.
Bolton was on the Trump team for 17 months. He is the third national security adviser to serve under President Trump. In the three years of Trump’s presidential years, a record was set in the number of national security advisers. In the Trump White House, two military officers served in the national security role before Bolton. They were Michael T. Flynn, a retired lieutenant general who departed after just 24 days, and Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, who was fired. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the F.B.I. To have four in three years would be a record.
Rhe president said he would act soon on a replacement for Bolton. The deputy national security adviser will serve in an acting role.
The New York Times reported that Bolton said he offered to resign and president Trump said, “Let’s talk about it tomorrow.” Bolton said his resignation was on his own initiative, and that he offered it last Monday night and that he “slept on it and gave it to him this morning.” That exchange with the president is good for a chapter in a book.
Bolton and the president disagreed on how to handle foreign policy. Bolton is considered a warmonger. President Trump has talked tough but has takea more conciliatory attitude in dealing with Iran, North Korea, Russia, the Taliban in Afghanistan and at times even with China.
Bolton has tried to restrain the president from making what he considered unwise agreements with enemies. The latest incident that alarmed Bolton was when the president planned to meet with Taliban leaders at Camp David to sign a peace agreement. At the last minute the president backed away from the meeting.
It was no secret that Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo weren’t getting along, further complicating matters of foreign policy. When Pompeo was asked if he was surprised about Bolton’s sudden departure, he replied, “I’m never surprised,” according to The Times.
That seems to be the environment in the Whitehouse under President Trump – there are no surprises. Anything can happen at any time.
The Trump-Bolton relationship was doomed to fail from the very beginning because of the personalities of the two men. If you are not a “yes” man or woman to the president, your position is bound to be in jeopardy. It is a surprise that Bolton lasted 17 months in the national security adviser position.
One thing for sure, if you work for President Trump, it presents an opportunity to author a book about your experience.