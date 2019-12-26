What do you see when you look in the mirror? Do you see yourself as a child of God? It can be difficult to look in the mirror and know the person looking back isn’t perfect. The good news is that perfection is not a prerequisite. Following Jesus is not about never messing up, but about how, through grace, we accept our imperfections and transform them into good works. In Matthew 4:18-22, Jesus walked along the sea of Galilea and called out to Peter, Andrew, James, and John and said, “Drop your nets and follow me.” So, they dropped their nets and followed. Jesus must have had amazing charisma for fishermen to drop their day jobs and immediately follow him. Maybe the secret is a one-sentence sermon. So maybe the miracle isn’t what the disciples saw in Jesus; rather the miracle is what Jesus saw in them. 2 Corinthians 5:7 says, “We live by faith and not by sight.” In other words, Jesus did not see them for who they were, but for who they were called to become. Jesus did not see them as fishermen, but as fishers of people. Jesus saw them not for what they had done, but for what they would do for the Kingdom of God. Christ doesn’t call us because we are perfect, but because through Christ we are perfected in love. This doesn’t mean we will make perfect decisions or that we are infallible or that we never screw up. Christian perfection is about having a perfect love of God.
Ever felt like there aren’t enough hours in the day or maybe you have felt like there wasn’t enough time to this month to truly enjoy Christmas? I have to wonder if we fill up our schedules each and every day, not because there are things we have to do, but maybe we are filling our schedules simply for the sake of being busy. Because when we’re not busy, brothers and sisters have to play with one another; husbands and wives have to talk to each other; families have to sit around a table and talk about their day. See, when we have to wait, when we have to slow down, when the distractions are gone, we are forced to be vulnerable.
When we slow down, when we become vulnerable by waiting, we are making room in our souls for desire. This is what happens when a child sits in front of the presents under the tree, staring, dreaming of what lies under the red and green paper. It may seem like the child is wasting time, but that doesn’t mean there’s not an important lesson to be learned in that moment. By sitting there, wasting time, and slowing down, the child is making room for desire, allowing the excitement and wonder and imagination to settle into the child’s being. The beautiful thing about Advent is that it gives us permission to do the same thing, to slow dow; to waste time; to allow room in our souls for desire; to sit and waste time with an old friend, to again feel the desire of friendship; to sit and waste time with your spouse; to again feel the desire within marriage; to sit and waste time with your siblings; to feel the desire of family; to sit in the sanctuary, staring at the Advent wreath; getting lost in the Christmas tree; kneeling at the table, in order to be filled with the desire to see the radiant beams of the Christ Child’s Holy Face.We celebrate Advent every year so that we can mold and shape the desire we have for the presents under the tree into a desire for the Christ who was placed upon the tree.
We waste time so that we may immerse ourselves in the bitter sweetness of the vulnerable taste of anticipation. This waiting tempers our souls so that we might slow down enough to see God’s blessings around us; to hear the cry of those in need; to reach out our hands to embrace those in need of love; and to hunger and thirst for justice and kindness. During Christmas everything changes, and God invites us to slow down so that we might notice the change happening within our souls.
Pastor Matt Riley
Gray Summit United Methodist Church, Union