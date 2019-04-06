The solid vote given Tuesday to two Washington community issues was an indication of the high interest citizens have in moving forward in a positive way. Yes, the voter turnout was disappointing, but those who did show up at the polls, voiced an overwhelming approval of issues that will permit Washington to progress.
Prop S, the Washington School District bond proposal, was given a resounding vote of approval, with nearly an 83 percent OK from those citizens who cast ballots. To get that kind of a positive response is a rarity. A fourth-sevenths majority was needed for passage.
The Washington Library, tagged Prop L, also was given strong approval, with 66 percent of the voters who cast ballots saying Yes. That’s a solid vote of confidence.
The Yes voters on the two propositions gave evidence they took the time to inform themselves of what was on the ballot and why there were needs.
Proponents of both issues did a good job of getting the ballot information out, and the voters responded. The needs were explained and detailed in scope.
We have confidence the added revenue for both entities will be used wisely and the end products will be what was promised.
We look forward to seeing a new South Point school building, and the other improvements planned at all the schools, especially the security measures. The wait for a new South Point School has resulted in a high level of anticipation.
The tax increase for the Washington Public Library will enable it to move forward with more books, electronic expansion, additional programs for children and an overall expansion of services.
The benefits from both programs have a great value to the community overall. The cost is small for the value created.