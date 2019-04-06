For some elections, voters turn out in large numbers. For other elections, they shy away from casting votes. Why is this?
We know countless voters who never miss casting their vote. But they are in the minority when it comes to voter turnout at too many elections.
An example was last Tuesday’s election. Franklin County has nearly 63,000 registered voters. There were 10,176 ballots cast in the county. That means that only 16.18 percent of the registered voters cast ballots!
That’s a disgrace!
Why are so many voters so disinterested that they won’t vote when their neighbors are running for public office and there are important issues on ballots?
The only answer is a partial one. Local candidates and issues do not have a high priority with many people. Their interests are elsewhere. We suspect a large number of the “no-shows” at the polls weren’t paying attention to what was on the ballots.
There are so many distractions for the American people that important matters, such as voting, don’t grab their attention. Voting can’t compete with so many other things going on in their lives.
Presidential elections do bring out the voters. But too many voters can’t compete with the distractions and they don’t vote about other elections
It’s a person’s priorities that need to change as to exercising their right to vote. It is a right, even you could call it a gift, in our republic that people in other countries would love to have. It’s like other freedoms in America, too many people lack appreciation of what they they take for granted. They don’t value the right to vote among the other freedoms they have.
There’s some truth in this: “Our democracy was created by men who fought for the right to vote so that their descendants could exercise their right not to vote.” We don’t know who said that.
Then this was heard: “The man who never bothers to vote is always ready to tell you what’s wrong with the government.”
We don’t agree with the person who said: “Generally about half the citizens vote, and generally the wrong half.”
We know this remark is true because of last Tuesday’s vote on building a new school to replace the old one at South Point: “A good citizen is one who continues to vote for new schools even after his children have grown up.”
No one has come up with a solution of how to get the “no-shows” at one election to be at the polls in the next election. That’s from “Editor’s Notebook.”