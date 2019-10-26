Remember after World War II when military veterans were welcomed home and organizations such as the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) were flush with members and their homes were centers for leisure time activities, meetings, benefit affairs and celebrations of all kinds?
Members went to the homes after work to have one on the way home. The homes were places where veterans could hang out and be among their own.
It’s different today. Most of the World War II veterans have passed on and the Korean War veterans are fading. Traffic at the homes has declined, although the homes still are the centers for some very worthwhile activities. The times have changed. There are more places to go, more activities at other places — the homes face all types of competition as the place to go.
Membership has declined somewhat but they still advocate for veterans, have honor guards, mortuary teams, auxiliaries and even youth groups and associate members.
Through the LEGION Act, the door has been opened for more veterans to be eligible for membership in the American Legion. The VFW still requires overseas wartime experience in the military. The LEGION Act permits an estimated 4.2 million wartime veterans who were not previously eligible to join The American Legion to become members.
As James W. “Bill” Oxford, national commander of the Legion, said, the organization did not call for the LEGION Act to increase membership. “We did so out of fairness and respect for the approximately 1,600 men and women who died or were wounded in the line of duty during periods since Dec. 7, 1941, not previously recognized by Congress as wartime. The survivors — and their brothers and sisters in arms — earned the right to be called Legionnaires,” Commander Oxford added.
“They are now eligible to join our great organization. And it is very much to their benefit and ours that we seek them out and welcome them into our posts wholeheartedly,” Commander Oxford said.
We urge veterans who were not eligible for membership before to contact The American Legion or VFW posts and check on their eligibility requirements. The same is true for other military service organizations such as chapters of the Korean War Veterans Association.
Veterans’ organizations are great assets to communities. They are community service organizations. They have done much for the communities where they are located and many of them need new members to carry on the traditions of service they have provided. With relaxed membership requirements, the door has been opened for more to join.