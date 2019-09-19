When e-cigarettes first hit the market in this country, manufacturers promoted them as a safer alternative to smoking. Americans bought the sales pitch and the vaping craze was born.
But health experts pushed back on the notion e-cigarettes were harmless, warning that while they may not contain the tars and other pollutants of tobacco cigarettes, they are laden with nicotine, a very toxic substance, which is as addictive as heroin and cocaine.
They cautioned that there wasn’t enough data on the long-term health risks of e-cigarettes because they were so new. But they noted the products contained carcinogens, metals and diacetyl, which scars the tiny air sacs in the lungs.
Researchers pointed out that there were bound to be health consequences from vaping — the human lungs were not designed to inhale liquids. It was only a matter of time before those risks were revealed.
That time is now.
Reports indicate 500 people across the country have been stricken with a mysterious respiratory illness linked to vaping, which has resulted in six deaths in the past month.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is tracking nine suspected cases of vaping-related illnesses in our state.
President Trump wants to ban all flavored e-cigarettes because of the recent illnesses. Good for him. His leadership on this topic is refreshing and warranted.
That’s because the potential for even more deaths from vaping is all too real, especially for young people. Teen vaping is rising at an alarming rate.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than a quarter of high school students had used e-cigarettes within 30 days of being surveyed in 2019.
The “overwhelming majority” of these users said they vaped fruit, methanol or mint flavors — the kind of flavors the president wants to ban.
The exact cause of the illnesses hasn’t been determined. E-cigarette manufacturers blame black-market products for the rise in respiratory and other health issues. They argue that if e-cigarettes are banned, users will resort to smoking again.
Considering the majority of e-cigarettes are made in China, users should be wary of the safety of any vaping device — black market or otherwise.
The bottom line is vaping is dangerous and we are now learning it can kill you — just like smoking. We hope that message gains traction before more people become ill and die.