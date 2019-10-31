Union’s city engineer, Jonathan Zimmermann, at a meeting of the Franklin County Transportation Committee last week, asked representatives of other Franklin County municipalities to not seek transportation funding from the East-West Gateway Council of Governments to clear the funding path for Union’s Highway 47-Highway 50 intersection project. It was an unusual request and throws the light on a project that has been given a high improvement priority as a major step in eventually obtaining aid for the entire 47 project.
It is a valid request and goes along with other cooperative moves that have been shown to help with solving a major bottleneck in the county in transportation.
The Union Expressway project on the north side of Highway 50 would align it with Highway 47 on the south side of Highway 50, creating a new intersection at 50-47. The estimated cost of the project is just over $12 million.
If a federal grant would be obtained, along with cost sharing by the city of Union and Franklin County, it would be a financially feasible project, it is believed.
Union’s request still needs approval from entities in the county.
It would be quite a move in cooperation if all the entities agree not to request funding for one year. East-West, the regional planning agency, must approve transportation projects for federal funding.
The city of Union and the county’s plan would be given a big boost if all the other entities forego requesting federal funding for a year. It certainly would enhance the possibility of obtaining a federal grant for the cooperative project. In fact, if the project is going to move forward, federal funding must be approved.