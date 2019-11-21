Has there ever been a period in world history when there has been so much unrest in countries? From Bolivia to Paris, to Hong Kong to Iran, and in other countries there are protests about a smorgasbord of issues. People are unhappy yet many are better off in their standard of living than ever before.
Are protests by people at an all-time high? Probably not. But there seems to be more today than yesteryear.
The protests present a challenge for police, which for the most part have practiced degrees of patience in dealing with the protesters.
From history we know that protests have led to the overthrow of governments in many countries. The protesters come in all ages, but there seems to be a trend of younger people, down to the high school ages, becoming involved, and demonstrating unrest.
Having visited Hong Kong, we have given more reading time about the protests there than anywhere else except in the USA. Hong Kong was a relatively calm place under British rule. Once the Brits left, and China assumed control, Hong Kong has witnessed a steady rise in protests as mainland China curbed some freedoms and slowly has tried to bring the people there under more, tighter controls, with the eventual aim of making the government and conditions there similar to the mainland. There has been resistance and finally protests that have become bloody.
One impression about the people in Hong Kong in a short visit some years ago is that residents there have a work ethic that is eye-opening. They are an enterprising people. The freedoms and opportunities they had under the English rule fostered a spirit of entrepreneurship, which the people embraced. Its success as a trading center is evident. It has a vigorous economy, which could be felt by a visitor.
All of that poses a major problem for China in its efforts to change conditions and make it more like the mainland with an ironclad rule and restricted freedoms. We have never forgotten what our guide in China said when asked about freedoms there. He said, “As long as I am not political, I have freedoms.”
China has many problems and Hong Kong is one of the more serious ones. The government fears the protests for freedoms may spread to the mainland. There are reports coming out of China that it gradually is becoming ripe for a revolution. It would be bloody because the police and military are powerful. We’ve heard for decades about prospects of a revolution in China. Is the situation in Hong Kong the beginning of one?
The unrest in the world is far from being new. Since the rise of communism in Russia in the 1920s, and before that time, there has been unrest. Protests are nothing new. Unrest helped Hitler gain power in Germany, leading to World War II. Unrest created dictators under the flags of communism and Nazism, both of which resulted in a loss of freedoms. The United States revolution was born out of wanting freedom from England.
Most generations in most countries have witnessed protests with many causes that created them. Not all protests result in the changes sought. Not all protests result in freedoms.
Today rapid and comprehensive communication spurs protests from one country to another. Because of the nature of human beings, there always will be protests.