There is no clear path to understanding where the unrest in Hong Kong will lead, and how China will handle and end the uprising by pro-democracy protesters, now more than five months old.
Congress passed by strong margins a Hong Kong Human Rights And Democracy Act that threatens sanctions on Hong Kong authorities if they use more force to tame the protesters. President Donald Trump signed off on the bills, which gave the rebels an ally of sorts, and encouragement.
Surprisingly, China’s trade talks with the U.S. still are ongoing despite the human rights issue.
It is obvious that China does not want another Tiananmen Square massacre, which caused lasting damage to the image of the country. China has used anti-protester methods in trying to quiet the protests, but overall has refrained from deadly force.
China’s fear is that the pro-democracy movement will spread to the mainland, which may happen. If it does, will China then use killing force?
China’s leaders don’t want to risk a revolution. That much is clear.
Some observers of the China situation believe a revolution is bound to happen in the future. Hong Kong protesters are planting seeds for a revolution. If one occurs it will be bloody. Will the U.S. aid the rebels?
That is the question!