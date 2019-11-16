Every year it seems there is apprehension that the Franklin County Area United Way will not quite reach its goal. Not to worry because the people and companies respond and more often than not, the goal is surpassed.
That’s the 2019 campaign story. The goal was $1.2 million. The campaign ended with more than $1,228,000 in pledges and gifts raised.
What better way is there to show that the United Way is believed in, and accepted than to top the goal year after year.
It also is a strong indication of the trust the people have in the United Way leadership and the many volunteers who work in multiple ways to bring in the money.
Over the years the United Way has shown that people believe in the united way of giving to member agencies, numbering 53 this year. The agencies provide services to those in need, contribute to the well-being of people in many ways by offering benefits from programs that would not be available to the extent they are without funding from the United Way.
Special note must be made of the cooperation and donations from the top 10 companies and their employees, who raised about half of the money collected. It takes organization, cooperation and coordination for that to happen.
The Franklin County Area United Way has earned the confidence of the people with its careful allocation of the funds to member agencies based on needs and their records of service. Administration costs are kept at the very minimum, especially with the help of the experienced volunteers.
The United Way is much like its member agencies in carefully weighing expenses. The volunteers who give of their time and talents guarantee that the allocations and spending of pledges and gifts by member agencies are in line with needs.
Think of the number of individual fund drives we would have were it not for the United Way!
Leaders of the United Way have expressed their appreciation for the pledges and gifts, and for making it possible to surpass the goal. The generosity of people in the county is outstanding. They show that in the United Way campaign. Franklin County residents CARE.
To the United Way leaders and many volunteers, we say congratulations on a task well done.