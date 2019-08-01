It’s that time of the year again. The Franklin County Area United Way has announced its goal for this year’s campaign. Finishing touches are being made for the annual campaign, which begins the first week in September.
The goal is a record $1.2 million. For someone who was around when the united way of giving began here in the 1950s that sounds like reaching for a star-laden chest full of money in the heavens.
But last year’s countywide goal of $1,165,000 was surpassed!
The bet here is that the 2019 goal will be reached. We base that prediction on the experiences of the past. Why? Because the people in Franklin County are generous and the Franklin County Area United Way is well-organized with dedicated volunteers, who come through every year in running successful campaigns.
There also is recognition that the united way of giving in one big campaign is better than having one drive after another for worthy causes. This idea was sold to the people when the grandfather of the United Way, the Community Chest, was born, with volunteers meeting in homes in the beginning. Another recognition that was adopted was that the holding of one drive after another was a drain on leadership to conduct fundraising campaigns.
There still are other drives for money other than the United Way, but the number is small compared to years ago.
The one aspect of the United Way that is very important is that member agencies are vetted as to their missions and past history of providing help for whatever causes they represent. Agencies that have too much overhead, expenses, and too little that goes for the causes they front for are not eligible for membership, which is not automatic.
The 53 approved agencies of the United Way can be trusted to fulfill the missions they have adopted. There is accountability for the agencies in meeting their missions.
The idea for a united way of giving came from one of the programs Union Electric sponsored, Planned Progress, in the 1950s. The Community Chest later became the United Fund and now the Area United Way of Franklin County when it was expanded beyond Washington.
The united way of giving organization has been blessed with capable leadership from the very beginning. It takes pride in its history of dedicated leadership. Troops on the ground are needed, of course, and they alway perform well. The well never runs dry when it comes to an ample supply of capable leadership.
For all of the reasons just given, there is optimism the drive will be successful. Giving help to others in need often requires a sacrifice. The people of Franklin County have proven they are up to the challenge.