Even his enemies give credit to President Donald Trump for his knack and understanding of showmanship. He’s good at it. He may have been born with his sense of the dramatic, which includes timing of the spectacular.
His jaunt into North Korea at Panmunjom, on the DMZ, was captured on film and the pictures shown around the world. The president was shown meeting with the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, having a friendly exchange of words, with a high degree of cordiality evident.
The president had been in Japan for a summit meeting and arranged to go to South Korea to meet Kim in kind of a last second deal. The president is good at seizing opportunities and doing the unexpected. With that kind of meeting, no nuclear treaty talk was possible, but the photo opportunities were there and that in a sense was well worth the effort.
To see the two verbal combatants in a friendly visit at a historic site known around the world probably brought some relief to war-worriers, especially in South Korea.
President Trump has a flair for the dramatic and the timing of the visit came at a time when the public needed a ray of hope that relations aren’t that war-like after all. As Sunday visits go, it would be hard to top this one!
As one who visited South Korea in 2015 and who visited Panmunjom, the photos didn’t show one thing that left me highly curious. There were no military in the pictures. Security personnel were in business suits (that is, we assumed they were part of a security detail). Usually, there are armed military personnel at that location.
There were ample photojournalists on hand to record this historic event — the first sitting U.S. president tstep across the boundary dividing North and South Korea since the line was redrawn in July 1953 when the shooting ceased in the Korean War.
The location is a tourist destination. Panmunjom is not far from Seoul, the South Korean capital city, a thriving metropolis.
It is impossible to measure the total impact from this rare diplomatic event. We believe it is far-reaching.
President Trump is a master at showmanship. If nothing else, the visit is evidence that Trump hasn’t lost his touch for the dramatic.