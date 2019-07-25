We criticize President Donald Trump regularly in this space for his dizzying array of gaffes, misstatements and general unpresidential conduct.
But if the election were held tomorrow against any of the announced Democratic hopefuls, he likely would win re-election. Even establishment liberal pundits like New York Times columnist and author Tom Friedman concede this much.
Why would Trump win? Friedman correctly identifies the problem — the Democrats, at least as articulated by the 20 or so Democratic presidential candidates, are moving further to the left with a more radical, activist policy agenda.
Medicare for all, decriminalization of illegal entry into our country, providing comprehensive health coverage to undocumented immigrants and a perceived tilt toward socialism is not a winning formula.
The Democrats’ move to the left makes conservatives and even moderates uneasy.
Meanwhile, the economy, which Trump will run on, continues to roar. Consider these data points from FactCheck since Trump took office:
The jobless rate fell to the lowest in nearly 50 years. The number of job openings grew to the highest in at least 18 years.
Stock prices and after-tax corporate profits set records. So did single-family home prices.
Weekly wages grew faster than inflation, and the number of people getting food stamps fell to the lowest in nearly 10 years.
Manufacturing jobs increased under Trump, at the same rate as total employment.
FactCheck provides other data points on the economy under Trump that aren’t so winsome. It won’t matter if Democrats keep marching left and the economy holds strong —Trump will win re-election.