“I think that I shall never see A poem lovely as a tree.”
‘Trees’ by Joyce Kilmer
* * *
Few would argue with Kilmer’s premise that trees are lovely. But they are more than that. Trees are vital in every landscape — big or small, urban or rural and add value to our community and our lives.
Still not impressed? Consider this: Other than God and people, the Bible mentions trees more than any other living thing.
The benefits of trees are manifold: They improve property values, they reduce energy consumption, they benefit wildlife, they clean our air and contribute to our health. The list goes on.
That is why we congratulate the city of Washington for its steadfast dedication to trees. For the 14th consecutive year, the city of Washington was named a 2018 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation. The award was given for the city’s commitment to effective urban forest management.
Washington also received a Tree City USA Growth Award for improving environmental efforts and providing a higher level of tree care.
The recognition was achieved by meeting the program’s four requirements: having a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
The Arbor Day Foundation, based in Nebraska City, Neb., is a nonprofit conservation and education organization designed to encourage others to promote trees in their community. More than 3,400 cities and towns across the nation have been designated as a Tree City USA.
We take trees for granted. We take conservation groups like the Arbor Day Foundation for granted, even though it is one of the world’s largest operating conservation foundations. But the organization’s work is critically important. Its members, partners and programs educate and engage stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees.
In fact, over the last 45 years, more than 300 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world.
Washington has a dedicated corps of environmentally conscious citizens whose work to make our community more beautiful and more sustainable is often underappreciated. That includes those who work hard to maintain our Tree USA designation.
Some may even dismiss them as “tree-huggers.” For us “tree lovers,” we are truly grateful for their commitment.