One would think that Nicole Galloway, as the only Democrat to hold a major state office, would be lonely in the otherwise all Republican political world that Missouri has become. The impression here is after visiting with her last week she appears to be able to handle all situations with a style that is all mature, graceful with toughness when the need calls for it.
Our state auditor has a personality and evidence of competence that is as firm as any hands on the controls.
The thought is never underestimate this lady who has a future in government and may be headed for higher callings. She says she is only interested in fulfilling the duties and responsibilities of her office at this time. That’s an expected answer from a politician and one that has been given by others before they entered the upper clouds to find the sunshine.
Others who have held the office and soared to higher political heights in recent Missouri history include Claire McCaskill, John Ashcroft and Kit Bond.
In meeting with The Missourian, she answered questions without pause and emitted a high degree of knowledge of the issues and how to handle them. She has a rich educational background with degrees in business administration, math and economics, and is a CPA and certified fraud examiner. She served as treasurer of Boone County before being named auditor by former Gov. Jay Nixon to fill a vacancy in 2015. She was elected to the office in 2018. She also had experience in the private sector before entering politics.
Her interview with The Missourian was in the weekend issue.
She was firm in saying she didn’t approve of the General Assembly going against the voters of Missouri, who approve the Clean Missouri Amendment to bring needed reforms to government. Bills have been filed to weaken Clean Missouri provisions.
One provision being attacked in Clean Missouri is redistricting. Under the amendment, the auditor is to prepare the application process for the Senate, which is charged with naming a nonpartisan demographer to draw new state legislative district lines after the 2020 census. She said there will be an announcement soon in meeting her responsibilities in the process.
There also is a move in the General Assembly to make changes in the initiative petition process, which is under new rules with the passage of Clean Missouri. Galloway is of the mindset that no changes to what the amendment calls for are necessary. Again, she believes that the people voted for the new rules and lawmakers should not go against the will of the voters.
She had interesting remarks about women in political offices. The auditor said women bring different types of life perspectives to the decision-making process, and she would like for the trend of women in politics to continue. We agree on the different perspectives but we would say that women can be as wrong as men on some of their perspectives. However, overall, women do have much to offer and they do it with a somewhat different set of values, which can be good on many issues.
Yeah, this angry old white man was somewhat smitten by our auditor. We like her perspectives on issues. Her confident charm is engaging. We believe there will be a higher political calling for her and we wish her well.