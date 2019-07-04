Most newspapers and other media outlets have policies to deal with photos of a sensitive nature — such as death scenes where a body or bodies are shown. Most are not shown, especially of dead children. Exceptions are made.
The news photo that has created the latest round of controversy is the bodies of a Salvadoran man and his 23-month-old daughter who drowned in the Rio Grande River trying to get into the United States from Mexico. Their bodies washed up on the river bank. The bodies were face down in the river. One of the child’s arms is flung across her father’s neck, her body tucked inside his T-shirt.
It was a shocking photo, which was taken by a Mexican journalist. Her newspaper published the photo. It gained international attention and was distributed by the Associated Press. The photo quickly showed up on TV networks and on social media.
The public reaction was swift and spotlighted the plight facing migrants trying to enter the U.S. at our southern border.
The decision to distribute the photo was made after discussions by AP editors in New York and Mexico City. “Normally, we don’t show scenes of death,” said John Daniszewski, the AP’s vice president for standards. He told the Washington Post: “But in this case, we felt it was a respectful and poignant photo that conveyed an important moment and a lot of factual information about what’s going on along the border.”
The Post story said given the graphic nature of the photo, AP editors decided to package it with a staff-written news story explaining who the victims were and how they died, including an “eyewitness account” by the man’s wife, who spoke to Mexican police.
The AP published a related blog post that carried the headline, “Why We Published a Border Death Photo.” The AP said it does not transmit highly graphic or disturbing photographs for their own sake. “We also avoid images that are gratuitously violent. But we have through our history made the decision at times to show disturbing images that are important and can convey the human cost of war, civil unrest or other tragic events in a way that words alone cannot.”
Some TV stations issued warnings about the graphic nature of the photo. The photo did receive wide and instant circulation through digital sources, and many U.S. daily newspapers did not publish it on their front page. The New York Times did put it on the front page and didn’t receive much criticism.
The wide use of the photo did tell a story and perhaps the reaction to it will lead to positive action at the border.
The Missourian is a member of the AP but we don’t have their photo service, although we can get individual photos from them and have on occasion.
Did The Missourian consider publishing the photo? No. It goes against our policy.