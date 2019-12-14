The Better Business Bureau always is alert to scams, especially at this time of the year. It does a good job of issuing warnings about scams. One in particular that caught The Missourian’s eye was a warning during the holiday season about puppy scams.
Complaints about pet scams have reached a total of more than 16,000 in the past three years and they are on the increase, the St. Louis BBB reported.
“Scammers know that few things pull at a person’s heartstrings like an adorable puppy. And as consumers turn to the internet to find new pets, they will be met with a slew of heart-tugging ads. A BBB study found that many of the ads are scams, and anyone looking online for a pet is extremely likely to encounter one,” the BBB said.
The study revealed that in about 60 percent of reports to the BBB regarding dog sellers, consumers allegedly never received the pet they purchased.
Consumers also complain to the BBB about shipping costs, receiving animals with health and/or genetic problems and not receiving proper documentation for the pet.
As usual the BBB offers tips to protect people from pet scams. If possible, inspect the pet yourself by arranging to meet with the seller in person. Never send money via Western Union and Moneygram to people or companies you don’t know and trust. Do an internet search for a picture of the pet you are considering buying. Research prices for the breed you are interested in adopting or purchasing. Check out the website to see if the site selling pets is bogus. Check BBB Scam Tracker and do an internet search on the breeder’s or organization’s name.
If you become a victim or know of a puppy scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker.