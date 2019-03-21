With the corruption scandal unfolding in college admissions, the thought here was a question: Is this just the tip of the iceberg in the cheating to gain admission to a “dream” college?
Missourian columnist Water E. Williams, in his commentary on this page, states: “As corrupt and depraved as these recent revelations are, they are only the tip of the iceberg of generalized college corruption and gross dishonesty.”
Williams is a professor of economics at George Mason University. He knows the academia turf. His statement above wasn’t specific but it was meaningful.
We feel sorry for the young people who couldn’t get into their prestigious “dream” college for whatever reason. Most didn’t have rich parents “to buy their way in.”
What about the college officials and a few coaches who have been arrested for their alleged criminal actions in this admissions scandal? What message does that provide for students?
It has been apparent to parents and grandparents of college students that where their youngsters attended college, some of their professors were liberals, some far out, and some of their political bias rubbed off on the students in their classes.
Again, back to Walter E. Williams’ column. Williams wrote that according to a recent study, professors who are registered Democrats outnumber their Republican counterparts by a 12-1 ratio. In some departments, such as history, Democratic professors outnumber their Republican counterparts by a 33-1 ratio!
It probably has been that way for some time. But we believe those professors in the majority are more radical today.
Is it any wonder that we have some far-out Democrats in government today?
We have said for some time that parents should warn their offsprings when leaving for college about radical professors they probably will have during their college years.
Because of the times in which they were raised, many students entering college today and in recent decades are gullible to the political biases that some professors have.