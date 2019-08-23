There does not seem to be an end in sight to our fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan. We’ve been waging this battle since 2001 — 19 years.
The cost to America has been great and to our military, which has lost about 2,400 of its personnel.
We’ve been negotiating with the Taliban for some time for a peaceful settlement. Not much progress has been made.
The loss of life in the fighting continues. The people who live in war-torn Afghanistan have suffered many losses, both in lives and property. Their losses continue.
More and more Americans are questioning what we have gained in this long war and believe we should withdraw our troops. The Taliban know this and when talking peace it gives them an edge.
A decision has to be made that if an early settlement can’t be reached, we should withdraw our forces in an orderly fashion and leave Afghanistan.
Columnist Pat Buchanan in his column that was in Wednesday’s Missourian wrote that the Taliban are motivated by a fanatic faith, tribalisn and nationalism, and they have shown a willingness to die “for a cause that seems more compelling to them than what the U.S.-backed Afghan government has to offer.”
Even if a peace arrangement is reached, there is no way to guarantee that the Taliban will live up to what they agree to, so what purpose is served by continuing the fighting.
It is best we leave Afghanistan. It is not a winnable conflict. There are many lessons to be learned from our Afghan experience. When the final chapters of history are written about America’s battles against the Taliban, and our entrance into that country’s internal affairs, it will not be pleasant reading, even though our forces have saved lives from evil forces.