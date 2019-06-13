Health care systems are like most businesses today when it comes to the need for skilled employees. They also are growth industries.
The St. Louis Business Journal reported in its latest listing of the largest employers in the number of employees in the metro region, three of the top five are health care systems. The top employer in the number of employees is BJC Health Care with 28,516 workers. It has been at the top of the listing for a number of years.
Ranked No. 2 is Mercy Health System with 23,011 employees. The third largest is Washington University with 17,442 employees. No. 4 is Boeing Defense, Space and Security with 14,566 workers. Rounding out the top five is SSM Health with 13,500 on the payroll.
An aging population has much to do with the growth of health care systems. It is apparent to anyone who visits a health system doctors’ office facility. The majority of clients are senior citizens.
Also in the top ten were, in this order: Scott Air Force Base, Schnuck Markets Inc., Archdiocese of St. Louis, City of St. Louis and St. Louis University.
Does this mean that students should look to health care, the military and education for careers with a bright future? Draw your own conclusions! That’s where the jobs are, at least in this area.
With the advances in the medical field, which continue, it appears likely that the senior citizen population will continue to grow. That bodes well for the health care industry.
The education field has never been more important than it is today to produce a trained workforce. The only negative in education is that the number of students has been on the decline because there are fewer school-age children. That doesn’t look like it is going to change in the foreseeable future. Of course, in growth areas the numbers should increase.
There is some growth in the municipal and county governments in workers. But the outlook isn’t for dramatic growth in workers.
If the federal government ever gets around to doing something about our decaying infrastructure, it will mean job growth in the construction field. Because of world conditions, our military will get bigger and more personnel will be needed.
The listing of the number of employees in the various fields of endeavor tell a story of the directions we are headed.