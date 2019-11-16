The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that the amount of water being released from dams upriver will be reduced later this month. That’s good news for this area and other parts of the state that are near the Missouri River.
This news comes eight months after flooding began, and water still is covering some bottomlands in this area.
The Corps said the amount of water being released from the Gavins Point Dam on the South Dakota and Nebraska border will start to be reduced gradually as part of the plan to cut releases for winter.
The amount of water being released into the river has been at 80,000 cubic feet per second, which is more than twice what is typical for these months. By mid-December it will be reduced to 22,000 cubic feet per second.
The Corps said the river has remained high ever since the spring flooding because the amount of rain and melting snow flowing into the river was near record levels this year.
The river usually is at a low stage in the winter months. The length of time water has covered some lowlands in this area, and other flood-prone areas, such as the lower parking lot at Rennick Riverfront Park at Washington, must be some sort of a record. The damaged parking lot now is open but it has been underwater most of the time since late May.
It is good to know the river will be getting back to somewhat normal stages by cutting the water released from upstream dams. However, what is normal on the Missouri River stages is tougher to predict than ever before.