We are not so naive as to believe that everything our government tells us is the truth. In fact, our government has been lying to us for most of the 18 years we have been engaged in the Afghanistan War.
Three White House administrations have misled the public about America’s failures in the war, often suggesting successes that didn’t happen, according to The Washington Post, which studied thousands of pages of documents in its investigation of the war.
The documents reveal deep frustrations about America’s conduct in the war, including the ever-changing U.S. strategy, the struggles to develop an effective Afghan fighting force, and persistent failures to defeat the Taliban and combat corruption throughout the government.
A three-star Army general, Douglas Lute, who served as the White House’s Afghan war czar during the Bush and Obama administrations, told government interviewers in 2015 that there was no fundamental understanding of Afghanistan — “we didn’t know what we were doing.”
The interviews were conducted as part of a “Lessons Learned” project by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction over the past several years. SIGAR has produced seven reports from more than 400 interviews and several more are in the works. The Washington Post sought and received raw information through the Freedom of Information Act and lawsuits.
The documents quote officials close to the war effort describing a campaign by the U.S. government to distort the grim reality of the war, the Associated Press reported. The war has cost America $1 trillion.
The Post said that John Sopko, head of SIGAR, acknowledged that the documents show “American people have constantly been lied to.” SIGAR was created by Congress in 2008 to conduct audits and investigations into waste of government spending on the war in Afghanistan.
Some members of Congress believe the war has been “an epic bipartisan failure.”
What is needed is a bipartisan effort to get this country out of Afghanistan. For 18 years we’ve fought a war there that has no end in sight. America had good intentions when we made a commitment to try to improve conditions there, to help the people to establish a stable form of government, and bring freedoms to the people. The warring factions have made the establishment of a stable government impossible.
The American efforts have failed. There is little hope conditions will improve. We need to make a gradual withdrawal.
The American people are fed up with the lies about our efforts in Afghanistan!