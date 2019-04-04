A respected newsman decided to quit his job with St. Louis public radio station KWMU after being questioned about a comment he made to a lady who was a guest for an interview.
Don Marsh quit after a remark he made to former television newswoman Karen Foss was considered sexist by a colleague.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Marsh told Foss “she looked great.”
Foss did not take exception to the greeting. She said she accepted the greeting from Marsh as “a common way for those of us who are aged to greet each other.”
We can understand why Marsh quit. To allege what he said as sexist is ridiculous. We’ve heard women say those exact words to a man. Is it sexist when a woman says that?
We have reached the “outrageous” stage in what men and women can say to each other and what is deemed sexist. Of course, it’s mainly what men say and who are accused of being sexist. Yes, there are men who have been “sexist” in their words. No doubt about it. But to say kind words to a friend and to label it as sexist is ridiculous.
Americans are noted for going to extremes on many matters. This sexist issue on what is said is one of them. Marsh is a victim of being labeled a sexist! We suspect the 80-year-old Marsh simply was “fed up” with working where that kind of atmosphere exists and so he quit.
In defense of the station, according to the news report, he wasn’t called out by management for his remark to Foss, it was just mentioned in a meeting. The station’s director of marketing and digital media praised Marsh as an amazing host and that he was never asked to resign, “nor did we want him to resign,” according to the Post-Dispatch.