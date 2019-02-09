Is there more interest in a third political party in the United States than in the past? If there is, is it due to disgust with the two major political parties — the Republicans and Democrats? Are there a growing number of Independents?
In a recent poll of voters, half said a third party is needed and over a third said they would likely vote for an alternative in the 2020 presidential election.
These are among the findings of a Politico/Morning Consult poll which found that 50 percent of all registered voters say a third party is needed — that includes 43 percent of Republicans, 63 percent of Independents and 45 percent of Democrats.
GOPUSA said this is news to the Libertarian and Green parties, along with Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who is thinking of running for president as an Independent.
The GOP and Democratic bases are strong, but discontent has been heard from members of both major parties.
There is fear in both major parties that extremists have gained more power, and are hurting their 2020 chances.
We believe more voters are looking at a third party as an alternative to what the Democrats and Republicans have as potential candidates at this early point in the 2020 election cycle.
The real question is, is there enough discontent in the minds of voters to abandon their traditional parties? We don’t think there is, but the independent voters seem to be increasing in number.
In the past, Independents have not fared well with voters in elections. There have been good Independent Party candidates on ballots but they usually fail to generate enough votes to end up being a real contender.
The Republicans and Democrats have no one to blame but themselves for losing the confidence of voters. It is much too early to determine what the mood of voters will be in 2020.