Eagle Scout Nathan Searcy has earned 137 merit badges, which is all that can be obtained. He and his brother Evan are the only Boy Scouts in Franklin County to earn all the merit badges in the Scouting program.
Any present or former Boy Scout can attest to what an accomplishment that is. It takes a commitment that is remarkable for a young boy to achieve.
It also is a tribute to Boy Scouts leaders who motivate and encourage Scouts to achieve goals in the Scouting program. To become an Eagle Scout also takes commitment, but to earn every merit badge that is offered is an example of a super accomplishment.
One of the goals of the Scouting program is to put boys, and girls, on the path to good citizenship. Scouting is educational and to earn a merit badge in so many fields of endeavor is a valuable introduction into life’s many opportunities when they reach adulthood.
The lesson learned by the two brothers is that goals can be reached with determination and commitment.
The Missourian takes pride in joining others in saluting the brothers for their achievements in Scouting. A thank you also is in order for their Scouting leaders in Troop 462, sponsored by V.F.W. Post 2661, for leading them on the journey to their success.