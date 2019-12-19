Residents of Franklin County should be grateful for its leaders of the past who had the vision to see what was needed for the general welfare of the people, and who took required actions to prepare for growth.
That vision in our government leaders decades ago was exactly what was needed to avoid a future financial crisis. They protected property values with a zoning code and prepared us for orderly growth.
All of this came to mind when The Missourian published the county’s financial history of its sales taxes, which dates back to 1983.The county was in dire financial straits in the 1960s and 1970s, actually facing bankruptcy if new sources of revenue were not found. The county was growing back then, faster than it is now. Roads and bridges were in bad shape, a new jail was needed, other facilities and buildings were in need of improvements, and codes, such as zoning and building regulations, were necessary to contend with growth. It was a tough time for our government leaders.
Along came the late Ralph N. Smith, who worked his way up from deputy county clerk, to county clerk to presiding commissioner, who was armed with acute vision and recognized the need for new codes. While county clerk he influenced the county administrative judges (as they were called then) to take action. Counties were given the authority, with voter approval, by the state to levy new taxes to implement changes that were needed.
Franklin County officials were part of the leadership that formed the Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) to bring the need for more revenue for counties to the attention of the General Assembly. They could no longer try to exist with only property taxes. Sales tax authority was granted if voters approved. Counties moved forward.
In the meantime, planning and zoning, a building code and other regulations were approved to meet the challenges of growth. With growth came a critical need to upgrade law enforcement. Bond issues were passed for a new county jail and sheriff’s department facilities and later came new government and judicial centers.
The county moved forward with sales taxes for general revenue, roads and bridges, law enforcement and then Prop P for law enforcement salaries and an addition to the county jail. Those taxes, especially the half-cent sales tax for general revenue, which came first among the sales taxes, saved the county from going bankrupt. With population and assessed valuation increases, Franklin County moved into the first class category of Missouri counties, which entailed changes in county government.
Sales taxes for Franklin County have surpassed $400 million since the first general revenue tax was approved in 1983.
It is a tribute to the voters of Franklin County for passage of these sales taxes. The county officials did a good job in documenting the needs and were aided by citizen committees.
If ever a building should be named after an elected official of Franklin County who showed the way with vision, it should be the Ralph N. Smith Government Center in Union. A second suggestion would be to name the commission meeting room after Smith. He not only had vision but he was able to convince other county officials of what was needed for a growing county. In the end, Smith’s vision was shared by the voters in the county.