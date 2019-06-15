There is no way to measure what the Stanley Cup championship won by the St. Louis Blues means to the city and to the fans — it’s that great.
For one night, the world’s sports fans saw in the spotlight the St. Louis Blues. The light may not be eternal — except for St. Louis Blues’ fans — but it won’t fade for some time. The beam was exciting for the owners of the team, the players and, of course, the fans.
The hockey championship is great for the city of St. Louis, which has made the decay list of some people for years. The title is uplifting to the spirit of the city. It brings a sense of unity to the city and to the counties that surround St. Louis. The fan base extends well beyond the limits of St. Louis City.
Not enough can be said about the Blues’ fans. They are loyal, win or lose, dedicated and their enthusiasm rubs off on the casual and non-followers. The tremendous outpouring of support they have has to be encouraging to the players, and prompts them to play a bit harder. The championship strengthens (if any is needed) the will of the fans to never give up on their team, which had problems early in the season to find the right formula for victories.
The fan base is Cardinals-like. The support fire never goes out.
The victory encourages the youngsters who play hockey to excel. It fosters a sense that dreams in the sports world can come true with the right training ethic. The Blues have set an example.
The hockey title brings added pride to the metro area. Yes, the fans already have pride in their team, but the championship takes it to a new, higher level.
If ever there was any doubt in anybody’s mind that St. Louis is not a hockey town, the fans erased those doubts.
The headline said, “We Did It!” Yes, it was a “we” accomplishment — the team owners, the coaches, the players and the fans “did it.” All played a part. It truly was a “we” accomplishment.
Enjoy the excitement! The championship is memorable, historic and most of all satisfying.
Congratulations!