The Missourian has felt for many years that people who do not vote have surrendered their right to complain. We know, of course, that the complainers always will be there. Free speech allows anybody and everybody the right to speak out.
We’ve lost track of how many times we have heard: “My vote won’t make any difference.” The answer to that is many elections are won or lost by tiny margins. Every vote cast can make a difference.
A responsible citizen votes!
It’s a privilege, as well as a right, to vote in the United States. In fact, if we want to keep our republic and its democratic ways, voting is essential.
We don’t always elect responsible and qualified men and women to public offices. But credit is due to the individuals who file and run for public offices. Sometimes we are fooled by candidates who turn out to be poor officeholders. Some do not earn public trust by their actions and votes when in a public office. Often officeholders put their self-interests above “for the people.” We do elect responsible, dedicated, hardworking, capable and fair public officials. They earn public trust.
Our system isn’t perfect but in the end it usually works for the general welfare of citizens.
We have witnessed over the years men and women who become interested citizens in government when an issue becomes close to them.
There is no excuse to be uninformed about issues and candidates because the information is always available. The press does its best to inform voters. The problem is we have people who don’t pay attention. It is impossible to reach them.
The county clerk is the chief election official. Tim Baker predicts a voter turnout of only 20 percent, based on the history of April elections in Franklin County. A turnout that low is nothing short of sickening. It’s really sad that people fail to live up to their responsibilities as citizens.
Would the no-shows at the polls care if we had a law that if a registered voter didn’t vote in four or five consecutive elections he or she would lose their right to vote? We know, such a law wouldn’t stand under a constitutional test.
We again urge voters to take the time to vote Tuesday. Be a responsible citizen!