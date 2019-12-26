Merry Christmas!
‘Tis the season of giving as they say and so indeed it is. Everywhere we look there’s evidence of giving.
The stores are packed, postal services are delivering packages almost 24/7, and local giving trees are filling up with piles of gifts for the needy.
Everyone is giving during this holiday season, but let’s not forget that the truest giving, the grandest gift, is not a gift we give one another, but a gift we are given from above. The Father looked down and saw us in our need and was so filled with love and compassion for us that He gave us the gift of His own heart, His Son Jesus.
God gave us Himself, the greatest gift of love, when in the wood of the manger He laid down the Son Who in turn would lay down His life as gift on the wood of the Cross. Though the Father’s gift of Jesus was given once so many years ago, He continues to give Himself to us in His Mystical Body, the Church. As we gather in our churches this Christmas let us beg the Lord for the grace to be free and open to receive the gift of His love, the gift of Jesus.
An ancient Christmas hymn reminds us so beautifully that though God gives the greatest Gift, we too can offer Him our own gifts.
“What shall we offer you, O Christ, who for our sakes has appeared on earth as man? Every creature made by you offers you thanks: the angels offer a hymn; the heavens, a star; the Magi, gifts; the shepherds, their wonder; the earth, its cave; the wilderness, a manger. And we offer you a Virgin Mother.” We offer our humanity. What else shall we give to the Lord? This year, can we offer Him our struggles? Our failures? Our sins?
After all, Emmanuel came to bring light to our darkness, to share in our sufferings, to save us from our sins. This year, can we offer Him our strengths? Our victories? Our hopes and dreams? After all, Emmanuel is the King of Glory and the Prince of Peace. He gave us Himself. Shall we offer Him our very selves in return?
May the Child Jesus bless you all,