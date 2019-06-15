The Missouri General Assembly passed a tough anti-abortion bill in its past session and Gov. Mike Parson signed the legislation.
The ink on his signature hardly was dry when the pro-abortion advocates filed petitions to put the issue on the 2020 ballots.
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, the state’s chief election official, now has rejected three petitions for a 2020 referendum that if passed would void the General Assembly’s and the governor’s actions in approving the anti-abortion bill.
Ashcroft said a provision in the state constitution prohibits referendums on laws “necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health or safety.” He used that wording as justification to reject the petitions.
Most of the law passed by the General Assembly takes effect Aug. 28, but a provision of the new law changed the rules on minors receiving abortions that became the law when the governor signed the bill. That new law requires a parent or guardian to give written consent for a minor to get an abortion and to first notify the other custodial parent, unless the other parent has been convicted of a violent or sexual crime, is subject to a protection order or is habitually in an intoxicated or drugged condition.
The law’s “emergency clause” states that enacting the parental-consent is vital because of the need to protect the health and safety of women and their children, both unborn and born.
In court filings, attorneys for the groups trying to repeal the law argued that enacting that provision is not an actual emergency.
The new law bans abortions at the eighth week of a pregnancy except in medical emergencies. There is no exception for rape or incest. In addition, the law would ban abortions in Missouri if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortions legal.
It appears Ashcroft is on solid legal ground in denying the petitions but one never knows. The opponents of the law and to what Ashcroft did in denying the petitions contend Missouri case law states that judges can determine if an emergency clause is valid.
Those opposed to the new law are determined to bring the issue to a vote so the legal battles are expected to continue.
We support the General Assembly and the governor in their actions in approving the new law. Our longstanding basic position is that the unborn need to be protected. We have never agreed with the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized the killing of the unborn.