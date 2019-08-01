The word racist is used rather loosely today, especially in politics. Actually, that is not unusual and American history proves it. President Donald Trump has been called a racist and he is not the first president who has been tagged that way.
Research by the Associated Press tells us that throughout American history presidents have uttered comments, issued decisions and made public and private moves that critics have said were racist, either at the time or later. The presidents did so before entering the White House, while in it and afterward.
Basic American history tells us that George Washington was a slave owner. A number of our early presidents owned slaves. Thomas Jefferson was another example. He owned slaves and a book he wrote by today’s standards would be considered racist.
Andrew Jackson was a southern slaveholder. A historian, Jon Meacham, wrote that Jackson owned about 150 slaves and freed none of them.
Woodrow Wilson worked to keep blacks out of Princeton University while president of that school. When he was president Wilson refused to reverse the segregation of Civil Service.
L. B. Johnson is considered by some to have been a champion of civil and voting rights, but according to tapes of his private conversations, Johnson used racist epithets while in office to describe African-Americans and some blacks he appointed to key positions. Richard Nixon regularly used racist epithets while president in private conversations.
Some of our presidents made derogatory remarks about Jews, Mexican-Americans, Italian-Americans and Irish-Americans. Think of what may have been said about American-Indians!
President Trump has said some things that are unbecoming of a president, no doubt about it. But he’s hardly the first president to do so. And to be called a racist today is so common, especially in politics, that it has lost its impact.