Plastic surrounds us. Plastic products are used in our everyday life. We can’t get far from plastic. We are addicted to plastic products which have replaced items that cost more and can be less durable.
We’ve all read about plastic pollution, especially in our oceans. We know less about what this pollution does to human life.
According to the internet’s Axios AM by Mike Allen, and its report, there is a global plastics crisis. Activist consumers groups are pushing for less use and production of plastic. Industry seeks increased recycling.
Plastic demand is expected to increase and that means, according to Axios, the footprint of plastic pollution will be on the increase. The latest information from 2015 is that just 9 percent of plastic products were recycled in the United States. The estimate percentage worldwide of it recycled was about 20 percent.
Canada has just announced it plans to ban single-use plastic by 2021. Single-use plastic includes bags, straws, plates and countless other products.
Bits of plastic have been found at the farthest corners of the world, according to Axios AM, including at the bottom of oceans. Plastic products have been used just about everywhere.
Do we depend on plastic products? The answer is obvious.
In 65 years, the world production has gone from producing very little plastic to 400 metric tons in 2015, Axios AM reports.
Companies have formed a coalition to push for more recycling of plastic products, planning to spend more than $1 billion to increase recycling.
Plastic comes from oil and petrochemicals accounted for half the growth in global oil demand last year. Axios tells us that 70 percent of global oil demand by 2040 is expected to be used mostlyfor plastics. A worldwide ban on single-use plastics would cut the growth of oil demand roughly in half over the next two decades.
Environmentalists say the focus on recycling encourages the world’s plastic dependency.
So what’s the answer? We are like many others. We don’t have a complete answer. A ban on single-use plastic products would help.
This is a serious problem that needs the attention of our government. But we aren’t optimistic Congress will do anything.