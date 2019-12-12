President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the government will review policies governing training of foreign military personnel after the shootings at the Naval Air Station at Pensacola in which three American sailors were shot fatally inside a classroom.
The policies should be reviewed and added security measures need to be taken. For many years, our allies have sent military personnel to American bases for training.
Was it a terrorist attack by the student who did the killings, or was he acting alone? It is known the Saudi student who did the killing hosted a dinner party earlier in the week in which he and three others watched videos of mass shootings. It also has been reported that one of the three students who attended the dinner recorded video outside the classroom building while the shooting took pace. Two other Saudi students watched from a car. The killer was shot and killed by a deputy sheriff.
The Associated Press reported the gunman made social media posts criticizing the U.S. Authorities are investigating whether he authored the words or just posted them.
Precautions have been taken at the base. All the Saudi students are confined at one location on the base.All have been accounted for and no arrests had been made as of Monday. The Saudi government is cooperating in the investigation.
There undoubtedly will be better vetting of foreigners on American bases for training. It also has been reported that the gunman had a social media trail and a hatred for the United States.
This was another tragic mass shooting that again signals in America today they can happen anywhere.