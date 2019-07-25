The 50th anniversary of America putting a man on the moon brought back many memories about that historic event, and created thoughts of what is America’s goal for greatness today? Is there a goal? Are we headed in the right direction? What are our responsibilities to Americans, to the world?
What goals do we have that equal putting a man on the moon?
Are we still the world leader in space exploration? What has reaching the moon taught us? Was it worth the effort? The cost?
Is the spirit of the moon landing still with us?
Anniversaries bring back memories, some pleasant, some sad.
The moon landing was uplifting to the people of this great country. What have we done since July 20, 1969, that equals that feat?
Memories are thought-provoking. That’s good. We need to look back at this country’s accomplishments. There is much to inspire us.
There is too much negativity today about this country by our own citizens. We have people in Congress who see only our faults. Do these negative elected officials see anything that is right about America? Rarely do those mouths laced with complaints say anything positive about this country.
None of us like to hear the comments “if you aren’t happy leave the country” but they are brought on by the naysayers.
Of course, our political system is the breeding ground for the naysayers. It always has been and always will be. But even with its negative wrapping and longevity, the nation has prevailed.
his country has survived with less-than-competent leadership, but always the challenges have been met, with the can-do leadership of the American people, who have made the spirit of 1776 last by making the sacrifices necessary to overcome all adversities.
Americans have responded to all threats at home and abroad with a willingness to do whatever is necessary to preserve our country with its freedoms and opportunities.
The moon landing inspired Americans and offered hope that this country will continue to lead and prevail in a world that is troubled and conflict-infested.
As FDR told the nation many years ago, “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” Franklin D. Roosevelt said that in his first inaugural address in March 1933.