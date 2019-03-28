The weather can affect everybody and events of all kinds. It’s become a major issue in dropping the old Highway 47 bridge over the Missouri River into the water.
The blast of explosions that will cause the dropping of the 1930s structure into the river tentatively is set for the morning of Thursday, April 4. But the weather may cause a week’s or two week’s delay. The weather with all its components may effect the level of the river, which appears to be the main concern with the April 4 date.
This Wednesday a decision will be made whether it’s a go for next week’s demolition.
The preparations for the blast have been comprehensive. It appears that all bases have been covered, everything from coordination with the hospital, only a block away, to train, motor vehicle and river traffic, to the air space, to contacting people who live close by with warnings, to crowd control and to the public viewing location at the riverfront.
The preparations were given in detail to members of the Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee at its meeting Monday. What was heard indicates the demolition is no small matter, involving many agencies and their personnel and some interruptions in normal activities.
The main company involved in the demolition is Marschel Wrecking LLC of Fenton, a subcontractor for the builder of the new bridge, the Alberici company. The removal of steel and other items that can be removed prior to demolition has been in progress for months. The parts remaining, chiefly steel, will be removed from the river.
A large number of law enforcement officers will be needed the morning of the blast, along with city of Washington personnel.
Safety of the viewers is being given a top priority.
If the blast date has to be postponed more than once, some interest will be lost.
At any rate, the preparations that have been made are impressive for this historic event.