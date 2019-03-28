Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Cloudy with showers likely during the afternoon, and possibly a thunderstorm. High 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.