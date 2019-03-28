Not in decades has an issue for the public schools in the Washington district had a more compelling and obvious need for a solution. It’s the South Point Elementary School, a worn out, crowded and concern-for-safety facility that is unbecoming for a city known for its pride in what it has to offer to residents.
The solution will be in front of voters next Tuesday in the form of a $26 million bond issue that will permit the building of a new school to replace the South Point facility.
The bond issue does not require a tax increase. However, if passed, it will extend the district’s debt obligations. That type of financial situation is not unusual for public schools.
The issue by law does need a four-sevenths majority for passage.
The need to replace the school has been obvious for a number of years. Previous attempts to approve bond issues with a tax hike to build a new school were unsuccessful.
The Missourian has called the present building a disgrace because it doesn’t meet the standards the Washington community has set for itself. Why the building is substandard has been well-documented. Costly repairs have had to be made to the structure for the safety of the more than 400 students who attend the school. Since it is in a flood plain, that site is not well-suited for the future. The district owns land where a new school could be located.
The bond issue also would provide money for safety upgrades at other schools in the district. Security is uppermost in the minds of school officials and parents.
Washington is a leader in many aspects of community life compared to many other cities. The district is not a leader in public school facilities in a comprehensive sense, however. Replacing the South Point building would move the district up a notch or two as far as its image is in the state of public school facilities.
We want the best for our children. A yes vote on the bond issue April 2 is one way of demonstrating that we care about our schoolchildren. The most important aspect of this issue is the education of our children!