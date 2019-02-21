You don’t hear much today about the national debt. People just don’t talk about it very much these days. Is it because it is so high that the average person simply can’t comprehend it?
The national debt is about $22 trillion.
The national debt is unpaid borrowed funds carried by the federal government, which is measured as the face value of the currently outstanding Treasury securities that have been issued by the Treasury and other federal government agencies.
Most people don’t seem to worry about it. In fact, when was the last time you heard high federal officials even discuss it, or caution about it? National debt reduction is no longer a major issue in the United States.
One way to look at it is, the debt load is $67,000 for every man, woman and child in the country. We wonder if that includes the illegal aliens in the United States.
America has always been in debt — or born in debt so the saying goes.
The attitude seems to be, not to worry. And the average American doesn’t worry about it as it grows every year.