The testimony by Special Counsel Robert Mueller didn’t reveal anything new from his report about the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Mueller testified Wednesday before two congressional committees of the U.S. House.
His words were chiefly general, much like his report after two years of investigation. Neither the Republicans nor Democrats scored a winning touchdown with their questions.
Mueller did say, as in his report, that the Russians tried to interfere with the election, but his investigation found no direct connection of President Donald Trump and the Russians in the attempt to interfere.
Mueller did say the Russian activities are ongoing, which isn’t anything new. The general public and close political observers are aware of that. China is doing the same thing. There is not much trust among the principal countries in world affairs today.
Mueller did make it clear that his investigative team never considered charging the president with a crime because of Justice Department guidelines. He added that his team did not reach a determination as to whether the president committed a crime. That was in the report.
Mueller emphasized that the report was fair. “I don’t think you all reviewed a report that is as thorough, as fair, as consistent as the report that we have in front of us,” Mueller said.
He did respond to the president often describing the investigation as a “witch hunt.” It was not that, he said, and he strongly defended the integrity of the report.
The Democrats were unhappy that the testimony didn’t give them something to help drive their impeachment campaign. But with Speaker Nancy Pelosi against impeachment unless more information is forthcoming to make a case, the campaign isn’t going anywhere.
Most of the political observers believe an impeachment attempt is unlikely.
Mueller did the best he could under the political conditions that prevail in our nation’s capital. We believe he went out of his way in trying to conduct a fair investigation. Was it a no-win type of situation? That’s one way of putting it and a fair assumption.