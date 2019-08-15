Mass shootings have triggered another round of gun controls talk, and directed attention once again to the mental condition of the shooters. The talk and news reports will simmer down until the next mass shooting. Then there will be another round of the same types of discussion.
Will anything happen that will be positive in controlling this American tragedy?
Because of the past of all talk and no action, it is difficult for the average American to be optimistic.
Solutions have been offered, especially by government leaders and politicians, but no general consensus has emerged. Is the Second Amendment to the Constitution the main stumbling block?
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” — Second Amendment.
There have been endless arguments over whether this amendment was fashioned to guarantee an individual right to firearms, or merely to safeguard the right to keep and bear them as part of “a well regulated militia.” The amendment has withstood challenges and is one of the main arguments of the National Rifle Association (NRA) to ward off controls.
In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a handgun ban in the U.S. Capital; the court changed direction, recognizing an individual’s right to bear arms while also allowing that government can regulate firearms in some circumstances.
In our highly charged political atmosphere, Democratic candidates for president have blamed President Trump and the NRA for inaction on gun violence. It is safe to say that the American public now supports some gun control measures. But what?
The Republicans generally support President Trump’s position on gun controls while the Democratic can didates for president have offered solutions that are all over the ballpark. President Trump did say he plans to discuss controls with the NRA. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, our House member, while here last week, voiced the Trump and Republican line. He said he won’t support any new legislation that takes away any rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment. He placed emphasis on keeping guns out of the hands of mentally ill people. He admitted identification of mental cases who could be dangerous is difficult. He has a concern about infringing on personal privacy.
Many of the controls mentioned by the Democratic candidates aren’t practical and would never gain general approval in Congress.
Perhaps the biggest prob-
lem of getting controls through Congress is the Democrats aren’t going to approve hardly anything that has the Trump name on it.
We’ve heard the argument that the Second Amendment was written in a time when there wasn’t any fear of mass shootings and it isn’t realistic any more. That argument doesn’t have any fire power with the many Americans who are Second Amendment people.