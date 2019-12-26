Ryan Grenoble, in the January 2013 edition of the Huffington Post, reported on the journey of Sabine Moreau, a 67-year-old Belgian woman, who was driving to pick up a friend in Brussels, about 90 miles from her home. But based on the faulty directions she got from her GPS, she drove all the way to Croatia—nearly 1,000 miles away. The journey took the woman across five international borders. She stopped several times to get gas and take naps, but she kept pressing onward until she hit Zagreb, the capital of Croatia.
After a few days her son got worried and called the police, who located Sabine by following her bank statements. She later told a Belgian reporter, “I was distracted, so I kept going. I saw all kinds of signs, first in French, then in German, and finally in Croatian, but I continued driving because I was distracted. When I passed Zagreb, I told myself I should turn around.”
To be that distracted seems ridiculous, doesn’t it? A 90-mile trip taking you 1,000 miles before you even think you might need to “turn around”?
The Journey of Christmas involved Jesus, the second person of the trinity, traveling across eternity and entering into our world as a vulnerable infant who faced enemies bent on His demise right from the beginning. Jesus’ close friend, John, acknowledged that Jesus “the true light, which enlightens everyone, was coming into the world”... and those who “did receive him, who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God” (John 1:9,12).
Along the journey Joseph and Mary “marveled at what was said about him” (Luke 2:33) and with each experience Mary “treasured up all these things in her heart” (Luke 2:51). As Jesus began his ministry he did so with the simple repeated invitation, “Come, follow me.”
Yet, how often in our journey with Jesus do we become distracted from who we really are – children of God, redeemed, rescued and loved? How frequently does our internal “GPS” have us a proverbial 1,000 miles off course in relationships, decision making or in living the life we know God intends for us?
As you celebrate Jesus’ birth this Christmas, hear his invitation to you, “Come, Follow Me.” He is inviting you on a journey of new birth (as you allow Him to be born in you), a journey of faith (as you learn to trust in him and his ways) and a journey of encouragement (as he reminds you of his great love for you — not based on what you have done or left undone — but on what Jesus ultimately did for you on the cross and what Holy Spirit promises to do in and through those who respond to the invitation).
Let the journey begin anew for you this Christmas!