There are countless eyes and ears around the world focused on President Donald Trump as to how he handles the Iran situation. So far his handling of it is typical Trump reaction. A decision made. A decision rescinded the next day.
There are observers who are predicting a war. From reports, neither country’s leaders want a war that could escalate quickly. A third world war?
For the shooting down of an expensive, unmanned American surveillance drone, Trump decided we should retaliate with bombing runs. He called off the strikes quickly, saying no American lives were lost and the loss of life with bombings of Iran would be great.
Iran looked upon this as taking America to the war line and we backed off — a victory of sorts for them.
President Trump would rather impose more sanctions. The reports are Iran is hurting from sanctions already in place. Will Iran buckle under more sanctions? President Trump is betting it will.
The president is running out of options. He also faces the challenge of Iran adding to its nuclear weapons program.
Looming in the background is the presidential election year. The president doesn’t want to do anything to sway voters away from him and the Republican Party candidates.
President Trump’s inner circle is composed of war hawks. Can he calm them down?
From the day he took office, President Trump felt his negotiation skills would lower the temperature in relations with China, North Korea, Russia, others not friendly with us, and even with our allies. He has talked to them and avoided a war so far but with our allies he hasn’t improved relations with his America First policy, which many Americans admire, and “feel it’s about time.”
In the meantime, we have serious problems at home with the immigration situation a high priority. Then there is the gun problem, mass shootings, the climate, maintaining a strong economy that is showing a few cracks, and the political situation among the list of challenges.
Has there been another time in America’s history when we have faced this many challenges? Yes, but those times were vastly different. This country will prevail. The spirit is still there to overcome the difficulties.