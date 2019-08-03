It is widely known that independent voters are the key to any presidential election. Another known is that there has been a gradual shift away from party affiliation — that is identifying with the Republican or Democratic parties.
According to a Gallup’s Party Affiliation Poll taken between July 1 and July 12, people who identify as being a Republican and a Democrat are about the same in numbers. Of the Americans questioned, 29 percent said they were Republicans and 27 percent said they were Democrats. Independents were in the majority with 38 percent giving that answer.
Party affiliation has varied in polls in other years. A report earlier this year by Jeffrey Jones of Gallup said Americans continue to embrace political independence. The rise in political independence identification has come at the expense of both major parties.
That gives rise to the question as to why are the parties losing members? And why do the numbers of party affiliation fluctuate so often? One answer might be that conditions and issues can change more quickly than many years ago. Also, with the communication we have today, people are made more aware of conditions faster and the reaction to them by our leaders.
The sense of belonging to a political party, and what it stands for is not as binding as it once was. Over the years we have noted defections from both parties and it has been caused by the leadership in both major parties and what they stand for and their reaction to conditions. Many longtime party members, some from families who have had a long affiliation with a party, have dropped their allegiance, usually over something the party leaders have embraced.
Seniors can remember the presidential elections of 1940 and 1944 when Franklin D. Roosevelt ran for a third term and then a fourth term when Democrats left the party because they felt the two terms for a president was a tradition not to be broken. The fact that World War II was in progress didn’t make a difference in the defectors’ thinking.
Right now there is a lack of unity in the major parties. Party members are divided over the leadership and issues. The Republican Party is more stable than the Democratic Party. The division in the Democratic Party is upsetting to longtime party members. The Republicans have their problems also with a president who is unpredictable and who is embarrassing at times because of what he says.
Is there any party member, or leader, especially among the Democrats, who can bring unity to their respective parties?