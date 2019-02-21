Gov. Mike Parson visited Franklin County last week to get a firsthand look at bridges that need repairs or need to be replaced.
The visit was part of the governor’s program to bring awareness to the public and members of the General Assembly for the need to approve a bond issue to tackle the state’s crumbling infrastructure problem as far as bridges and roads are concerned.
What he saw in Franklin County could be called typical of what he is finding during his statewide tour of bridges and roads. Gov. Parson said the bridge over Happy Sac Creek on Highway AD near St. Clair is the worst he has seen so far in his tour.
The governor is absolutely right when he said the statewide bridge problem is not going to go away and that it’s one of his top priorities. The governor has a plan. He has proposed a $350 million bond issue to replace 250 bridges in the next 15 years. The bonds would be paid off with existing revenue so his plan calls for no tax increase.
He said in his visit to the county that the people of Missouri rejected a gasoline tax hike to give the Missouri Department of Transportation funds to address road and bridge needs last fall, and he added that “we have to respect their will.” The gasoline tax increase was modest and would have only solved a fraction of the needs.
The governor has come forward with a workable plan, the only viable one that’s on the table, and it is our hope that members of the General Assembly will adopt his program. He has the support of Sen. Dave Schatz of Sullivan, president pro tem of the Senate. It was evident the governor has the support of Franklin County officials, and municipal officials.
The governor’s plan is not a complete fix to the problem the state faces, but it’s a start.
We are really talking about the safety of residents of the state who use state and federal roads and bridges on a daily basis, along with county transportation infrastructure.
MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said the Happy Sac Creek bridge is typical of bridges that are so important, in fact vital, to everyday life of so many citizens. He said there are 60 homes on the other side of Happy Sac Creek and the bridge over the creek is the only way they have to the outside world.
Is there any other practical solution to the state’s bridge problem other than what the governor has proposed? If there is one, we’d like to hear about it!
The governor has shown sound leadership in his proposal. He needs the support of every Missourian of his plan. His statewide tour is evidence of his desire to bring to light the serious problem we have in our deteriorating bridge infrastructure. The governor has put forward a solution to a very serious problem Missouri has.