Is there such a condition as thinking ourselves into a recession? Some people believe in that statement and begin to postpone spending, everything from buying a car to purchasing a house. There can be signs months in advance about a recession coming.
Heard often is that the politicians won’t allow a recession to come in an election year, which 2020 is. There are things the federal government and the president can do to curb a recession or delay one. The economy can be stimulated.
It is difficult to comprehend what President Donald Trump will do about stimulating the economy. One day he seems to think a recession is just around the corner and the next day he does a 180-degree turn and says the economy is strong, not to worry. One day this past week he said he was considering a cut in the payroll tax and indexing capital gains for inflation. The next day he said he wasn’t looking at a tax cut now. He said it wasn’t needed since we have a strong economy.
There is no question that there are segments of the economy that are hurting with sales down and revenue not enough to cover expenses. Also, credit is being stretched in many businesses. Unemployment is at a near record low. There is a manpower shortage. Tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are a mixed bag. They can be a help in foreign affairs but again segments of the American economy can be wounded. Tariffs have complicated the views on the economy. Business investments have fallen amid a lot of uncertainty.
With the president’s hands tied by politics, there is a limit to what he can do to stimulate the economy. With the House under control of the Democrats, it is not going to do anything that would help Trump’s re-election prospects. The president does have control of tariffs, which have caused a downturn in agriculture and some manufacturing, which can affect capital spending.
The fact that 2020 is a presidential election year presents many uncertainties. If a recession comes, it will help the Democrats and hurt the Republicans. With party leaders, and many of their members, the party comes first — before the economy.
Trade policies loom as an important factor. Trade, along with 2020 being an election year, will impact the economy.
That much is clear in an otherwise cloudy economic sky.